Sardar Shah Expresses Grief Over Poet Ali Mohammed Udairai's Death

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Sardar Shah expresses grief over poet Ali Mohammed Udairai's death

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Shah on Friday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous poet Ali Mohammed Udairai.

In a condolence message here, he said that Ali Mohammed was a famous poet among the people.

He said that his heart went out to the bereaved family members.

He further said that the culture department had always supported the late poet and now would also cooperate with the family of the deceased poet.

