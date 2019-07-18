UrduPoint.com
Sardar Shah Launches Plantation At Schools Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:35 PM

Sindh Education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah Thursday launched tree plantation campaign in educational institutions of the province by planting sapling here at Govt Meeran Bai high school

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Education Minister Sayed Sardar Ali Shah Thursday launched tree plantation campaign in educational institutions of the province by planting sapling here at Govt Meeran Bai high school.

The Education Minister visited the school where his daughter and nieces are getting education and planted saplings along with the students and teachers.

He has directed all the teachers of government as well as private schools to plant saplings in their schools so that educational institutions could be converted into green orchards.

He stressed upon the people to initiate plantation campaigns to cope with the effects of global warming, adding that due to meteorological changes it was a need of the hour to start plantation in every nook and corner of the province.

He said that tree is a life and it will change the dessert of life into greenery.

The officers of Education department, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

