Sardar Shah offers Amir Hamza to be a ambassador for promotion of education

Sindh Minister for Education and Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday offered talented Pakistani student Amir Hamza to become Ambassador for the promotion of education in the province

The minister made the offer to young student in a meeting that was also attended by Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Mohammad Asif Khan, said a statement issued here.

Amir Hamza, a 13 year old student belonging to Karachi's Kiamari District, recently represented Pakistan in the World Scholar Cup competition held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and won 13 medals, including 7 gold and 6 silver medals.

Apart from this, he has also won medals in various other competitions held at the international level.

Syed Sardar Shah felicitated Amir Hamza for achieving success in the World Scholar Cup competition and said "You are the pride of our province and country and we wish you guide other students as well." Syed Sardar Shah at the occasion offered Amir Hamza to serve as an ambassador of education to highlight the importance of education in Sindh.

He assured the young student that the provincial government would continue to provide all possible assistance to him to move forward and achieve further success in the future.