Sardar Shah to visit Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for education, Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday to attend separate programs as chief guest.

According to schedule, Sayed Sardar Ali Shah will attend a program at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium at about 5:30 pm.

He will also attend Sindh Theatre Festival 2022 to be held at Mehran Arts Council at about 8 pm as chief guest.