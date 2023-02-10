Sardar Shahjahan becomes new president PML-N Hazara divusion

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Friday announced new office bearers for Hazara Division where Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf has been nominated as presidentAccording to the notification issued by PML-N provincial body, Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf has been nominated as president, Abdul Sattar Khan as Senior Vice President and Sohail Anujum as General secretary.

The other office bearers of PML-N Divisional body include Abdullah Abbasi from Upper Kohistan, Saeed Abbasi from Haripur, Bilal Ahmed Awan from Haripur, Ahmed Nawaz Khan from Abbottabad, Naveed Khan Awan from Abbottabad, Atta ullah Khan Battagram, Malik Ashraf Khan Kolai Palis, Salahuddn from Kohistan Lower, Brig(R) Ibrahim from Abbottabad were nominated as Vice President and Ashfaq Abbasi was nominated as Joint Secretary.