Sardar Shahjahan Directs To Complete Ongoing Projects In District Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Sardar Shahjahan directs to complete ongoing projects in district Mansehra

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf and Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mahmood on Monday attended a briefing with the district administration Mansehra at the Circuit House about the various projects and directed the concerned officers to complete the projects as soon as possible

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf and Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mahmood on Monday attended a briefing with the district administration Mansehra at the Circuit House about the various projects and directed the concerned officers to complete the projects as soon as possible.

Sardar Shahjahan Yousuf issued instructions to give relief to the people of Mansehra District.

He said the masses have confidence in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties and the government would fulfil their expectations.

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, District Police Officer (DPO) including officers of allied departments, Chairman Mansehra Sheikh Muhammad Shafi, Chairman Bafa Pakhil Sardar Shah Khan and former Tehsil Nazim Syed Junaid Shah and others also participated.

