Open Menu

Sardar Shahjehan Of PML-N Returns From PK-40

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40

The candidate of Pakistan Muslim League N, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf has returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly constituency PK-40 Manshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The candidate of Pakistan Muslim League N, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf has returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly constituency PK-40 Manshera.

According to a notification issued by Election Commission here on Tuesday, Sardar Shahjehan secured 43,098 votes defeating his eight opponents.

The number of valid votes polled in the constituency is 98,796, said that notification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Muslim From PK-40

Recent Stories

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt ..

PMDC, MSCI sign agreement for enhancing pink salt export: MD

8 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three human traffickers

FIA arrests three human traffickers

8 minutes ago
 Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate ..

Jawad inaugurates AJK’s first ever protectorate of emigrants offices

12 minutes ago
 SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leaka ..

SPSC suspends 8 employees in connection with leakage of question paper

12 minutes ago
 26000 fruit plants distributed among communities t ..

26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..

18 minutes ago
 ECP declares victory for four more provincial asse ..

ECP declares victory for four more provincial assembly members

18 minutes ago
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan ..

Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held

18 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cs ..

ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Jr Cship kicks off

17 minutes ago
 FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion ti ..

FBR collections grow by 30% to Rs. 5.1 trillion till mid February

17 minutes ago
 PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resour ..

PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance

18 minutes ago
 Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Me ..

Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker

18 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election result ..

IHC serves notice to ECP for NA 55 election results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan