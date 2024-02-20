Sardar Shahjehan of PML-N returns from PK-40

The candidate of Pakistan Muslim League N, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf has returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly constituency PK-40 Manshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The candidate of Pakistan Muslim League N, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf has returned from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly constituency PK-40 Manshera.

According to a notification issued by Election Commission here on Tuesday, Sardar Shahjehan secured 43,098 votes defeating his eight opponents.

The number of valid votes polled in the constituency is 98,796, said that notification.