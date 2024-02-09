Sardar Shahjehan Wins PK-40 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-40, Manshera-V by securing 44,012 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Abdul Shakoor Khan who bagged 43,680 votes.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sohail Anwar of PPPP wins PS-12 seat3 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Murad Ali Shah wins PS-77 seat3 minutes ago
-
MQM’s Nasir Hussain Qureshi wins PS- 65 election3 minutes ago
-
Hamid-ur-Rehman wins PK-08 election3 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Zarak Khan wins PB-42 election3 minutes ago
-
National Party Candidate Rehmat Ali wins PB-30 election12 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate wins NA-7212 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Wali Muhammad wins PB-41 election13 minutes ago
-
Independent Candidate Khurram Shahzad Virk wins NA-115 election13 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah wins PS- 66 election13 minutes ago
-
BAP Candidate Nawabzada Tariq Magsi wins PB-11 election22 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide, another also attempts but receives injuries22 minutes ago