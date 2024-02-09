Sardar Shahjehan wins PK-40 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-40, Manshera-V by securing 44,012 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Abdul Shakoor Khan who bagged 43,680 votes.