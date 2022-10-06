UrduPoint.com

Sardar Tanveer Apologizes To Raja Farooq

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Sardar Tanveer apologizes to Raja Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday tendered an apology to former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan over Monday's unruly incident in the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on a privilege motion moved by Raja Farooq Haider and Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar in the House, he said,"I sincerely apologize for the incident that happened in the House with Raja Sahib." Raja Farooq was among the most senior and seasoned parliamentarians, whom he respected from the core of his heart, he added. The sanctity of the legislature was due to the great personalities like Raja Farooq, the AJK PM said.

Sardar Tanveer said Chaudhry Latif Akbar was his brother, and he also apologized to him.

He said difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy and the essence of a progressive and tolerant society. He, however, stressed that every member of the House must be respected.

He said there was the need for maintaining the order and decorum in the House during debates. "We come to the House to legislate and it is incumbent on every lawmaker to act and speak the language that suits a parliamentarian."Sardar Tanveer also apologized to former prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Democracy Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Opposition

Recent Stories

Senior Minister visits calligraphy exhibition

Senior Minister visits calligraphy exhibition

3 minutes ago
 PSMA demands export of surplus sugar

PSMA demands export of surplus sugar

3 minutes ago
 US Thinks Ukraine Authorized Car Bomb Assassinatio ..

US Thinks Ukraine Authorized Car Bomb Assassination of Russia's Darya Dugina - R ..

3 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 2,400 litres of contaminated milk

PFA disposes of 2,400 litres of contaminated milk

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to provide relief to farmer comm ..

Govt taking steps to provide relief to farmer community, flood victims: Dastagir ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak High Commissioner lauds UK govt. for 16.5 mn h ..

Pak High Commissioner lauds UK govt. for 16.5 mn humanitarian assistance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.