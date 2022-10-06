Sardar Tanveer apologizes to Raja Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday tendered an apology to former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan over Monday's unruly incident in the AJK Legislative Assembly.

Speaking on a privilege motion moved by Raja Farooq Haider and Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar in the House, he said,"I sincerely apologize for the incident that happened in the House with Raja Sahib." Raja Farooq was among the most senior and seasoned parliamentarians, whom he respected from the core of his heart, he added. The sanctity of the legislature was due to the great personalities like Raja Farooq, the AJK PM said.

Sardar Tanveer said Chaudhry Latif Akbar was his brother, and he also apologized to him.

He said difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy and the essence of a progressive and tolerant society. He, however, stressed that every member of the House must be respected.

He said there was the need for maintaining the order and decorum in the House during debates. "We come to the House to legislate and it is incumbent on every lawmaker to act and speak the language that suits a parliamentarian."Sardar Tanveer also apologized to former prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.