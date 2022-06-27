UrduPoint.com

Sardar Tanveer Denies Any Split In PTI AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Sardar Tanveer denies any split in PTI AJK

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday dispelled the impression of any split in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday dispelled the impression of any split in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK.

He made clear that there was complete unanimity within the rank and file of the party (PTI). "There is complete unity and consensus within the PTI parliamentary party, cabinet and government." The consultations were been held at all levels and that process would continue even after the approval of the budget, he said while talking to various delegations which called on him.

Sardar Tanveer hailed the political acumen of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, under whose guidance, he said, the AJK government was moving forward.

He said there was no discord between him and President Sultan. There was no truth in the propaganda being peddled in that regard.

He said Barrister Sultan was the most senior politician, who enjoyed respect, support and trust from all across Azad Kashmir. He had been playing an important role in highlighting the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels.

He said Barrister Sultan was his elder brother, and his government would continue to seek his guidance on important issues to ensure good governance, progress and prosperity in the region.

He said he would Barrister Sultan take into confidence and seek his guidance on important issues prior to his budget speech.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Budget Split Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Cabinet Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

28 seconds ago
 Acting Superintendent CJH distributes clothes and ..

Acting Superintendent CJH distributes clothes and cash among inmates

30 seconds ago
 PFA imposes fine on 45 food points

PFA imposes fine on 45 food points

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan sign suspension of $107 million loans wit ..

Pakistan sign suspension of $107 million loans with France

32 seconds ago
 Very hot, humid weather expected in most parts of ..

Very hot, humid weather expected in most parts of Sindh

34 seconds ago
 Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

Rare tornado kills one in Netherlands

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.