Sardar Tanveer Denies Remarks Against PPP Attributed To Him In Social Media Post

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 08:47 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while categorically denying the recent social media statement attributed to him about the top leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party, said all the PPP leaders including Faryal Talpur and Chaudhry Riaz were respectable to him.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the AJK PM said circulating inappropriate statements about the top leadership of PPP on social media and doing negative propaganda was nothing but a reflection of ill-mindedness of those involved in the malicious campaign.

Terming the statement as misleading, the PM made it clear that "for us all, the political leadership of Pakistan is dignified, and we respect them all from the core of our hearts.

" It may be recalled that a statement was circulating on Twitter Friday, along with the picture of AJK PM, that contained inappropriate comments about the PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Chaudhry Riaz.

Sardar Tanveer asserted that he enjoyed decades-long trusted relationship, based on mutual respect and dignity, with the top political leadership of Pakistan, and attribution of such kind of fake and fabricated statements to him, was regrettable.

