MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Inviting overseas Kashmiris to take advantage of the investment friendly environment in the state, the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Monday said that the government was ready to offer every possible support to investors.

During his meeting with businessman Raja Sakhawat in the State metropolis on Monday, he said that a comprehensive business-friendly system was being introduced for the promotion of foreign investment in the state so that investors could move forward with ease without going through hectic and cumbersome procedures.

While referring to AJK's picturesque landscape, the PM said that Azad Kashmir was a beautiful masterpiece of nature, which offers plenty of opportunities to businessmen to invest in tourism and other important sectors including hydel power generation, agriculture and livestock.

Appreciating the measures taken by the government to attract foreign investors Raja Sakhawat on behalf of his business group announced to invest in Azad Kashmir. While welcoming Raja Shakhawat and his group for the capital investment, the PM said that the government would provide all-out support to facilitate investors.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing and Physical Planning Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, President Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing Pakistan Meena Khan Afridi, President Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Kashmir Youth Wing and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Raja Sabeel Riaz and Secretary General Youth Wing and Chairman PDA Sardar Amir Jameel, Barrister Shahzad Hayat and Sardar Rafatullah Baig also seperately met the prime minister and discussed matters of common interests.