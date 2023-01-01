Sardar Tanveer reiterates his resolve to fight for freedom of IIoJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 01 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Sunday reiterated his commitment to fight for the freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian clutches and raise his voice at every forum.

The PM said this in his New Year's message and extended the new year's greetings to the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC.

He said that he was sincerely trying for the welfare of the people. If welfare states can be formed in the world, then why not in Azad Kashmir, he added.

He expressed the confidence that both Azad Kashmir and Pakistan would become welfare states by the grace of Allah Almighty.

He said that the role played by the people, police and civil bureaucracy of Azad Kashmir during the local body elections was commendable.