UrduPoint.com

Sardar Tanveer Reiterates His Resolve To Fight For Freedom Of IIoJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Sardar Tanveer reiterates his resolve to fight for freedom of IIoJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 01 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Sunday reiterated his commitment to fight for the freedom of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian clutches and raise his voice at every forum.

The PM said this in his New Year's message and extended the new year's greetings to the people of Pakistan and Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC.

He said that he was sincerely trying for the welfare of the people. If welfare states can be formed in the world, then why not in Azad Kashmir, he added.

He expressed the confidence that both Azad Kashmir and Pakistan would become welfare states by the grace of Allah Almighty.

He said that the role played by the people, police and civil bureaucracy of Azad Kashmir during the local body elections was commendable.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Police Local Body Elections Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

4 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

4 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

5 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

7 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.