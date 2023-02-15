UrduPoint.com

Sardar Tanveer Urges World Community To Take Notice Of HR Violations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the world community must take notice as India's apartheid regime was brazenly violating the UN Security Council resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir

The PM said this while talking to former convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Faiz Hussain Naqshbandi who called on him on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two discussed in detail the prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan announce to appoint Faiz Naqshbandi as his Honorary Special Assistant on the Freedom Movement of Kashmir.

The AJK premier while voicing his serious concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the IIOJK said that India had crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality in Kashmir. "India is openly violating the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council that guarantee the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir", he added.

Tanveer said that a special session of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be convened in which representatives of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference would be invited.

He emphasized to mobilize the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Kashmir. He said that influential world governments should play their due role to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute by using diplomatic clout.

"The Indian government has not only established illegal domination over Kashmir, but has also started a plan to change the region's demography by settling outsiders", he said. He said that instead of giving people the right to self-determination, India had been shamelessly trying to legitimize its occupation and strengthening its control over the territory by installing its henchmen in the territory.

Faiz Naqshbandi appreciated the AJK PM's efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that concrete steps would be taken in this direction.

Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Education Minister Schools Dewan Ali Chaghatai, Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Member Kashmir Council Shuja Khurshid Rathore, Special Assistant Raja Sabeel Riaz and others were also present in the meeting.

