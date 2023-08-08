Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President Sister demise

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PM-AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood over the demise of his sister

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PM-AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood over the demise of his sister.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas visited to Jammu & Kashmir House and offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granted of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and courage.