Open Menu

Sardar Tanvir Expresses Sorrow Over AJK President Sister Demise

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Sardar Tanvir expresses sorrow over AJK President Sister demise

Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PM-AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood over the demise of his sister

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PM-AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Tuesday offered his condolences to the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood over the demise of his sister.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas visited to Jammu & Kashmir House and offered Fateh for the departed soul and prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and granted of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience and courage.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent ..

MBRSC announces national winners, set to represent UAE in 4th Kibo Robot Program ..

7 minutes ago
 BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

BFA wraps up Breastfeeding Week forum

7 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat ..

Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

21 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinati ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts six multinational companies and 50 SMEs to ..

37 minutes ago
 Wall Street Firms to Pay $289Mln in Fines Over Rec ..

Wall Street Firms to Pay $289Mln in Fines Over Record-Keeping Failures - SEC

16 minutes ago
 Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hydera ..

Govt extends Peoples Bus service route from Hyderabad to Tando Jam

16 minutes ago
Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, extremis ..

Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, extremism demand of time: Ashrafi

16 minutes ago
 NA Education Body recommends HEC to review longsta ..

NA Education Body recommends HEC to review longstanding issues of degrees, attes ..

16 minutes ago
 AC Haripur issues strict safety guidelines for boa ..

AC Haripur issues strict safety guidelines for boating

16 minutes ago
 Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Polish ambassador calls on governor Punjab

21 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Extend Border Cros ..

UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Extend Border Crossings Use Until November 13- S ..

21 minutes ago
 Belarusian Forces Holding Drills Near Polish, Lith ..

Belarusian Forces Holding Drills Near Polish, Lithuanian Borders in Combat-Like ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan