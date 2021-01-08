Sardar Tanvir Ilyas calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Investment, Trade and business Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Niazi were present in the meeting, the PM Office said.