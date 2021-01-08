UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Calls On PM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sardar Tanvir Ilyas calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Investment, Trade and business Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and discussed political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Niazi were present in the meeting, the PM Office said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

27 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

14 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

15 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

15 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

15 minutes ago

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.