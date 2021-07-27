Sardar Tanvir Ilyas in hot waters due to alleged vulgar chat on WhatsApp

(@fidahassanain)

The man who received "alleged vulgar message from the PTI leader" says that he contacted Sardar Tanvir Ilyas to congratulate him on victory in AJK election but he received 'sexually explicit video" from him on ceremony day.

Muzaffarabad:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) New entrant of politics and PTI leader Sardar Tanvir Ilyas who is in the race for the top slot of premiership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is under fire after his alleged ‘vulgar Whatsapp chat’ went viral on social media.

The social media posts show that registration of an FIR has been ordered against him under Cyber Crime laws.

The Twitteratis are posting his pictures and videos and sharing a copy carrying his name for registration of FIR against him. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas exposed with hashtag has become top trend in the country.

The new debate on social media has put his political career in danger as his name has been floated for the post of Prime Minister in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The man with whom his “alleged chat” went viral has also spoken up.

“I contacted Sardar Tanvir Ilyas to congratulate him on the ceremony day as personally he was not present there. When I sent him congratulation messages I started receiving ‘strange messages’. I tried to cover it by saying good night. But I received a sexually explicit video. I belong to a good family.

However, there is no response yet from Sardar Tanvir Ilyas regarding the allegations leveled against him by a voter in his constituency in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.