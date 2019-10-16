Sardar Usman Buzdar for accelerated rescue at Gujrat shopping Mall

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite rescue activities to put the fire, erupte in Gujrat shopping mall unnder control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite rescue activities to put the fire , erupte in Gujrat shopping mall unnder control.

He said that all necessary resources must be utilized to extinguish the fire, and Rescue 1122 and all other related departments must accelerate their rescue activities.

Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of two persons in the tragic incident. He directed administration to provide best treatment facilities to the fire-affected persons.

The Chief Minister also sought an investigation report from administration over fire incident.