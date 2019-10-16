UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardar Usman Buzdar For Accelerated Rescue At Gujrat Shopping Mall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

Sardar Usman Buzdar for accelerated rescue at Gujrat shopping Mall

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite rescue activities to put the fire, erupte in Gujrat shopping mall unnder control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to expedite rescue activities to put the fire, erupte in Gujrat shopping mall unnder control.

He said that all necessary resources must be utilized to extinguish the fire, and Rescue 1122 and all other related departments must accelerate their rescue activities.

Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of two persons in the tragic incident. He directed administration to provide best treatment facilities to the fire-affected persons.

The Chief Minister also sought an investigation report from administration over fire incident.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Punjab Gujrat Rescue 1122 All From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

JUI-F should desist from sabotaging Kashmir cause, ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly committee assure support for int ..

1 minute ago

Senate Body decides for reviewing Housing Authorit ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says EU Should Not Retaliate Over New US Tar ..

1 minute ago

France, Germany Welcome Progress in Implementation ..

13 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 officials pinned with badges

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.