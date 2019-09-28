UrduPoint.com
Sardar Usman Buzdar For Creating Awareness About Heart Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 08:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that it was necessary to create awareness among the masses regarding the precautionary measures for preventing heart diseases.

In his message on the occasion of World Heart Day here, he said that changing lifestyle, regular walk, exercise and taking healthy food were necessary to prevent heart diseases.

The chief minister said the PTI government was paying special attention on the health sector by providing quality treatment facilities in cardiac hospitals, therefore, number of cardiac hospitals had been increased so that treatment facilities could be provided to patients at their doorstep.

He said that Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology was being upgraded whereas cardiac hospital was also being constructed at DG Khan. He said that measures were being taken for establishing cardiac centres in far-flung areas.

All necessary measures would be taken for providing the best treatment facilities to heart patients, he assured.

