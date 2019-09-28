(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at UN General Assembly, said that the premier presented Kashmir case in a bold and rational manner

He termed the speech historic and said he comprehensively represented the oppressed Muslims of occupied Kashmir at the UN session.

In his statement issued here Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the fascist designs of India before the comity of nations and his speech was a warning for the world and a charge-sheet against Narendra Modi government.

He said the PM proved to be an ambassador of Kashmiris in a real sense as he poured his heart out. Imran fought the case of Kashmir-cause gracefully. He said the PM apprised the world about the Indian atrocities and barbarism in occupied Kashmir and their disastrous results in the valley.

The daring speech shuddered the Indian government as the PM told the world that minorities were unsafe in India due to the Hindu extremist mentality.

He said that premier also unmasked the loathsome face of Modi, hidden behind the extremist organisation, RSS. The premier stressed the world to play its role to help Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

Peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute guarantees peace in the region. Usman Buzdar said that Prime Minister also drew the attention of world towards the serious issue of money-laundering. In his speech, he clearly mentioned that money-laundering was a major hurdle in the way of economic development of developing countries. This was the main reason, the PM stressed the world to take effective measure for the eradication of money-laundering, he added.