Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 8 mega projects in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that deprivations of backward areas would be mitigated and they would be brought at par with the developed regions.

He said that the PTI government was fulfilling its promises made with the people as the journey of public service has started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with laying of foundation stone of 8 mega projects worth Rs 19 billion in Mianwali, said a handout issued here.

He said Mianwali would be made a developed city in the coming years, adding that the elements opposing national development had gone to Islamabad for safeguarding their vested interests; however, people foiled their nefarious designs.

These people should know that no A, B or C plan would succeed in Pakistan as only the plan of public development would succeed.

The mother-and-child hospital and a nursing college will be set up in Mianwali while five more mother-and-child hospitals would be constructed in five big cities of the province with an amount of Rs 20 billion in Layyah, Attock, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh and every hospital would consist of 200-beds. While Rs 5.57 billion were being spent on four health projects in Mianwali, he added.

The repair and maintenance of DHQ Hospital Mianwali, THQ Hospital Piplan and Kalabagh hospital. Similarly, revamping of 15 BHUs and RHCs was in progress.

Foundation stone of the University of Mianwali has been laid and VC has been appointed as well. Work on three projects worth Rs 620 million was in progress for Mianwali in the higher education sector.

He said that water supply and other facilities were being provided to Degree College Wan Bachran and Cadet College Essa Khel. Meanwhile, Rs3.10 billion have been earmarked for 1234 schools of district Mianwali and necessary facilities would be provided.

Roads infrastructure would be developed in Mianwali with an amount of Rs11 billion. The foundation stone of Mianwali- Sargodha road has been laid today and the first phase of this 30-kilometre long road would be completed at an amount of Rs 5 billion whereas Rs 13.5 billion would be spent on the second phase.

The Chief Minister said that construction of 39-kilometer long roads would be completed in Mianwali by December under Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan Programme and 43-kilometre long roads would be constructed in the second phase which would start from January next year.

He said that 122 projects of public health engineering would be completed at an amount of Rs1.75 billion and the foundation stone of sewerage schemes in Kamar Mishani, Dawood Khel and Essa Khel along with the restoration of 62 water supply schemes in Mianwali have been laid today.

Water supply scheme for Essa Khel tehsil and 54 projects of carpeted streets and sewerage in Mianwali district were being started as well.

He said that construction, repair and maintenance project of Kas Umer Khan Canal System would be completed with an amount of Rs12 billion. Jinnah Barrage Remodeling Project has been completed and feasibility study of hill-torrents was being done for the construction of small dams in Mianwali.

Meanwhile, the foundation stone of water sports and tourism club projects has been laid as well and 81 projects have been earmarked for district Mianwali in ADP costing Rs 39.20 billion.

The chief minister said that youth would be empowered through Kamyab Naujawan Programme costing Rs9 billion and Punjab government would provide soft loans to the needy youth to start their businesses. The scope of model bazaars was being extended to the tehsil level and Kissan platforms have been made available in 32 model bazaars to help the farmers to sell their produce.

Only three special economic zones were set up in Punjab before the advent of PTI government but incumbent government has got an approval of starting 10 special economic zones.

He said that Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed in 30 districts and distribution process in other districts will be completed soon to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people.

He said that 25,000 recruitment including 10,000 doctors' appointments have been made in the health sector in a short span of time and scope of rescue 1122 was being expanded to tehsil level. Meanwhile, the motorbike ambulance service was being devolved to the level of the district from division.

New land record centres were being set up in Mianwali to help the people to get their property documents without any difficulty, he added.