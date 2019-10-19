Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews law,order situation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday reviewed in detail the law and order situation in the province and agreed upon a comprehensive liaison between Punjab and federal governments for betterment of peace

Chairing a meeting here, he said that every possible step would be taken to protect life and property of citizens and to maintain peace.

He also warned that indiscriminate action would be taken against violaters of the law and directed the police to discharge their duties with honestly and wholeheartedly to cope with anti-social elements as no one was above the law.

He expressed the resolve that supremacy of law would be ensured in the province at every cost.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to initiate operation against criminals and continue with strict checking at entry and exit points of the cities.

Federal Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, the Punjab chief secretary, additional chief secretary (Home), CM's principal secretary, Punjab IG Police and other officers also attended the meeting.