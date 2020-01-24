UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of School Roof Collapse Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:16 PM

Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of school roof collapse incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of injuries to students in the roof collapse incident at a private school in Bahawalpur and sought a report from the Secretary Schools Education and Commissioner Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of injuries to students in the roof collapse incident at a private school in Bahawalpur and sought a report from the Secretary Schools education and Commissioner Bahawalpur.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured children, besides taking action against the responsible persons.

He also directed to conduct a survey of school buildings in Bahawalpur division.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Education Punjab Bahawalpur From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.