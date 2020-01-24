Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of school roof collapse incident

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of injuries to students in the roof collapse incident at a private school in Bahawalpur and sought a report from the Secretary Schools Education and Commissioner Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday took notice of injuries to students in the roof collapse incident at a private school in Bahawalpur and sought a report from the Secretary Schools education and Commissioner Bahawalpur.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured children, besides taking action against the responsible persons.

He also directed to conduct a survey of school buildings in Bahawalpur division.