MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The former AJK President/PM Sardar Yaqoob Khan has highly appreciated the services of World Health Organization (WHO) rendered across the country including to Combat Corona menace.

He said this while issuing his statement here on Wednesday.

He said that the Country Director WHO in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala visited AJK three times after Corona outbreak and extended full support to AJK government in terms of provision of lab/ hospital equipment, diagnostic kits, ambulances, technical and Human Resources support for which we are extremely grateful to him. He said that WHO is providing sustainable support to Pakistan and AJK in different health projects and programs including Polio Eradication, EPI,PHC, MNCH and Emergency Health and continued as saying that hopefully they would not only continue their support but would scale up in remote areas of AJK where the most population was lacking health facilities.

He asserted that he was highly delighted to learn that former DG Health of AJK Dr Sardar Mehmood Khan has joined WHO as a consultant COVID Vaccination for AJK and this is my sincere hope that he would deliver his services up to maximum level and would accomplish his assignment successfully.

Sardar Yaqoob appealed the people of AJK to get vaccinate themselves free of cost through vaccination program supported by Government of Pakistan and WHO.

He urged political workers, NGOs, Women groups and people from all walks of life to come forward and run mass awareness campaign to motivate the people to get corona vaccine and protect themselves, their families and dear ones from this deadly pandemic and he requested the people to strictly follow Corona SoPs till it is over.

He lauded the missionary spirit of Doctors, Nurses, paramedics, health managers, district administration, police and Pak Army for providing best services which they are rendering during anti Corona drive.