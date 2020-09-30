Sardar Yar Muhammad meets Punjab Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind met with Punjab Governor Chuadhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Wednesday and discussed political and other important issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan Chapter Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind informed the Punjab Governor about the issues faced by Balochistan students in Bahauddin Zakriya University Multan and urged to address them on priority.

The governor assured the minister that he would take all possible measures to address all the issues related to Balochistan students in Bahauddin Zakariya University.