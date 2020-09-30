UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sardar Yar Muhammad Meets Punjab Governor

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sardar Yar Muhammad meets Punjab Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind met with Punjab Governor Chuadhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Wednesday and discussed political and other important issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan Chapter Parliamentary leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind informed the Punjab Governor about the issues faced by Balochistan students in Bahauddin Zakriya University Multan and urged to address them on priority.

The governor assured the minister that he would take all possible measures to address all the issues related to Balochistan students in Bahauddin Zakariya University.

Related Topics

Multan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Education Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University All

Recent Stories

 

7 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

25 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

25 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

25 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

26 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.