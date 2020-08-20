Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind condoles over demise of Hasil Khan Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Thursday expressed his deep sorrow over the death of National Party (NP)'s president, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a condolence message issued here, he said Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a great leader of Balochistan and his contribution and struggle for development of the country and Balochistan would always be remembered.

He also prayed the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear the loss with fortitude.