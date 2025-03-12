Sardar Yousaf Distributes Ration Among Journalists During Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday attended a ration distribution program for journalists as the chief guest during the holy month of Ramadan.
Addressing the gathering at the Information Service academy, the minister emphasized the crucial role of journalists in societal reform, highlighting their responsibility in curbing fake news and promoting factual reporting.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of journalists and stressed that, like other segments of society, working journalists should not be overlooked during Ramadan.
Sardar Yousaf announced that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmon would observe March 15 as ‘Yaum-e-Tahaffuz Namous-e-Risalat (Day for the Protection of the Honor of Prophethood)’.
He urged all Pakistanis to pledge on this day that no compromise would be made on the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He further stated that any form of blasphemy or disrespect toward the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is not only against islam but also constitutes a serious offense under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which carries the death penalty.
In a significant announcement, the minister declared that two journalists would be sponsored for Hajj this year as part of the ministry's support for the media community.
Recent Stories
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sardar Yousaf distributes ration among journalists during Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate rollback of TDCP double-decker bus fare hike5 minutes ago
-
Inspector awarded President’s Police Medal5 minutes ago
-
WHO Representative calls on Health Minister5 minutes ago
-
PM's aide, PML-N leader Saad Rafiq visit Jamia Haqqania to offer condolences5 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews police development projects' progress6 minutes ago
-
Special grant for minorities on religious festivals6 minutes ago
-
Law experts discuss roadmap for Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Karachi firing6 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Sher Afzal Murawat6 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan condemns attack of Jaffer Express in Bolan6 minutes ago
-
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case15 minutes ago