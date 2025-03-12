Open Menu

Sardar Yousaf Distributes Ration Among Journalists During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Sardar Yousaf distributes ration among journalists during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Wednesday attended a ration distribution program for journalists as the chief guest during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the gathering at the Information Service academy, the minister emphasized the crucial role of journalists in societal reform, highlighting their responsibility in curbing fake news and promoting factual reporting.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of journalists and stressed that, like other segments of society, working journalists should not be overlooked during Ramadan.

Sardar Yousaf announced that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmon would observe March 15 as ‘Yaum-e-Tahaffuz Namous-e-Risalat (Day for the Protection of the Honor of Prophethood)’.

He urged all Pakistanis to pledge on this day that no compromise would be made on the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). He further stated that any form of blasphemy or disrespect toward the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is not only against islam but also constitutes a serious offense under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code, which carries the death penalty.

In a significant announcement, the minister declared that two journalists would be sponsored for Hajj this year as part of the ministry's support for the media community.

