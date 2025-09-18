Sardar Yousaf hails Pakistan–Saudi defense pact as ‘historic milestone’ for Muslim Ummah

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday welcomed the recently signed Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, describing it as a historic milestone for both nations and the wider Muslim world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday welcomed the recently signed Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, describing it as a historic milestone for both nations and the wider Muslim world.

The minister extended congratulations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the landmark accord, calling it ‘a moment of pride and joy for the people of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the entire Ummah’.

Sardar Yousaf also congratulated Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Armed Forces, adding that the pact symbolized the enduring brotherhood and unity between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are like two shining stars of the Muslim Ummah - one soul in two bodies,” he said, adding that the agreement is a reflection of their unshakable bonds of fraternity.

The minister further said the defense pact is not only a symbol of bilateral solidarity but also a source of strength for the entire Muslim world. He underscored that protecting the Haramain Sharifain remains a matter of honor and pride for Pakistan.

“The agreement stands as a shining example of cooperation and brotherhood, and it will undoubtedly reinforce the collective security of the Muslim Ummah,” Sardar Yousaf added.