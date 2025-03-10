Open Menu

Sardar Yousaf, Kheal Das Assume Charge As Federal, State Ministers For Religious Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani on Monday officially assumed their responsibilities at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani on Monday officially assumed their responsibilities at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Upon their arrival, they were warmly received by Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman along with senior officials of the ministry. The ministers were briefed on the ministry's ongoing activities and the preparations for Hajj Operations 2025.

After formally assuming charge as the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Yousaf emphasized the importance of upholding the rights of non-Muslim communities in the country as in light of the Quran and Hadith, it is the responsibility of every Muslim to ensure religious and personal freedom for all citizens.

He stressed the need for comprehensive training of Hajj pilgrims ensuring that they fully comply with Saudi regulations and face no difficulties in performing the sacred rituals. He urged all pilgrims to maintain discipline and adhere strictly to the guidelines set for Hajj.

Sardar Yousaf further said the ministry bears the responsibility of efficiently managing Hajj operations and ensuring that the process is executed smoothly. He described this duty as both an administrative obligation and a religious responsibility, emphasizing that the service of Allah Almighty’s guests should be carried out with sincerity and devotion.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that providing adequate facilities to pilgrims under both government and private Hajj schemes falls under the jurisdiction of the ministry, assuring that all necessary measures would be taken to enhance the Hajj experience for Pakistani pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Kheal Das Kohistani said, "We will take every possible step to protect and promote the rights and welfare of minorities."

Both ministers reiterated their dedication to improving services for Hajj pilgrims and ensuring the well-being of religious communities across the country.

