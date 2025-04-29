Sardar Yousaf pays tribute to late Maulana Qari Baqi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Qari Abdul Baqi, paying rich tribute to his legacy of knowledge, spirituality, and service to the community.

In a heartfelt statement, the minister described the late scholar as a "beacon of knowledge, devotion, and exemplary character," adding that his absence has created a void that will not be easily filled. "Maulana Qari Abdul Baqi was a seasoned and refined personality who always upheld the truth," he said.

Maulana Qari Abdul Baqi, who served as the khateeb of Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam and patron of the Seerat Committee in Tehsil Havelian, passed away yesterday due to natural causes. Known as “Ustad-ul-Ulama wal Qura,” he was regarded as a mentor to scholars and Qur’an reciters across the region.

His death is being widely described as an irreparable loss to the religious and scholarly community. More than just a preacher, Maulana Qari Abdul Baqi was seen as a spiritual movement—an enduring source of inspiration and light for thousands. His life was marked by simplicity, sincerity, love, and unwavering dedication to religious education.

He was a devoted servant of the Holy Qur’an, a passionate advocate of the Sunnah, a sincere well-wisher of the Ummah, and a guiding figure for the youth. Those who attended his gatherings recall them as moments filled with love, compassion, and heartfelt prayers.

Funeral prayers were attended by a large number of scholars, students, followers, and community members, all united in grief and remembrance of a life dedicated to faith and humanity.