Open Menu

Sardar Yousaf Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Sardar Yousaf strongly condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calling it a cowardly act against innocent civilians.

The minister lauded the security forces for their swift and effective response, paying rich tribute to their timely action that ensured the safety of passengers.

He particularly appreciated the bravery and courage displayed by security personnel in rescuing the passengers unharmed.

"Perpetrators of such cowardly acts during the sacred month of Ramadan have no affiliation with islam, Balochistan, or Pakistan," Sardar Yousaf stated, emphasizing that the enemies of national peace cannot weaken the resolve of the nation and security institutions through such heinous actions.

The federal minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

31 seconds ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

54 seconds ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

16 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

18 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

31 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

46 minutes ago
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

1 hour ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago
 Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan