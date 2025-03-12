Sardar Yousaf Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Jaffar Express
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express, calling it a cowardly act against innocent civilians.
The minister lauded the security forces for their swift and effective response, paying rich tribute to their timely action that ensured the safety of passengers.
He particularly appreciated the bravery and courage displayed by security personnel in rescuing the passengers unharmed.
"Perpetrators of such cowardly acts during the sacred month of Ramadan have no affiliation with islam, Balochistan, or Pakistan," Sardar Yousaf stated, emphasizing that the enemies of national peace cannot weaken the resolve of the nation and security institutions through such heinous actions.
The federal minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.
