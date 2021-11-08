UrduPoint.com

Sardar Zubair, Along With Solangi Community Join Jamat E Islami Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chief of Solangi community and political personality Sardar Zubair Khan Solangi along with his community on Sunday formally joined Jamat-e- Islami Pakistan (JI).

Sardar Zubair Khan Solangi announced his decision in a public meeting organized by him and was attended Emir Jamat Islami Pakistan Siraajul Haq here at Hala Naka area on Sunday.

Addressing the meeting, Sirajul Haq said Sardar Zubair Khan's joining in Jamat e Islami was first drop of a rain.

He said Sardar Zubair Khan was a representative of oppressed people of Sindh and he joined Jamat Islami Pakistan which wanted Islamic system in Pakistan.

He said Sindh was under occupation of cruel feudal and corrupt investors and it was ruled on dictation of donors.

Sirajul Haq said in Karachi a youth namely, Nazim Jokhio was brutally killed which shows that that there was no rule of law in the province.

He demanded of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari to take notice of this brutal murder of Nazim Jokhio and action should be taken against responsible MPA.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Zubair Solangi said Sirajul Haq was voice if oppressed people and Jamat Islami was the only party which could enforce Islamic system in the country.

He said he will serve his community on the platform of Jamat e Islami Pakistan.

Provincial Emir Muhammad Hussain Mehnti termed Sardar Zubair and Solangi community in the party a proud for Jamat Islami. He assured them every possible support from Jamat Islami in the need of the hour.

Earlier, on arrival at Jamshoro toll plaza, JI chief was warmly welcomed by party workers while rose petals were sprayed over his vehicle.

JI leaders Pir Ghulam Mujadad Sarhandi, Moulana Asadullah Bhutto, Muhammad Hussain Mihniti, Mujahid Chana and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

