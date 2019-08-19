Sarfaranga Cold Desert Rally to start from Aug 23, dedicated to people of Kashmir

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with PakWheel would organize third edition of "Sarfaranga Cold Desert Rally 2019" from August 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The government of Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Pak Wheel would organize third edition of "Sarfaranga Cold Desert Rally 2019" from August 23.

In press briefing about the rally here at National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Secretary Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Asif Ullah Khan said that Gilgit Baltistan government have dedicated the Jeep rally to the people of occupied Kashmir to express solidarity with our brothers facing curfew and atrocities of Indian forces.

He said that the prevailing improved�law and order�situation, harmony and enhanced domestic and international tourist flow to�Pakistan and GB were the key dividends of Sarfaranga Desert Rally�2017 and 2018.

"This year the�event�has been scheduled�from August�23 to 25 and GB�government�has planned to organize Sarfaranga Desert Rally with more zeal and larger magnitude.

Besides participation of national level professional drivers and adventure�lovers, international racing enthusiasts are also eager to participate in the rally.

He said vehicles in Sarfaranga Desert Rally will be hoisting flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with people of occupied valley.

He said that rally would promote tourism and culture of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Asif Ullah Khan said the prize money of the tournament is 3.5 million rupees. He said sixty jeeps and forty motor bikes have been registered for the rally so far.� "Gilgit Baltistan is famous for its scenic beauty, where the world's three mightiest mountain ranges � the Karakoram, the Hindukush and the Himalayas, meet" he said. He said that it is considered one of the best spots among mountaineers, trekkers and anglers.

"In the northern areas of Pakistan at an altitude of around 1000 feet, the dunes located in Sarfaranga village give a thrilling rally experience", he said.

Asifullah Khan said that this cold Sarfaranga�desert is extended from Khaplu Valley to Nubra Ladakh and Shigar Skardu valley.�During the three-day rally, various regional and cultural programs including Polo matches, Zakh competition and cultural shows have been chalked out.