Sarfaraz Bugti condoles with family of Capt Muhammad Ali Qureshi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti here on Sunday visited

the residence of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi and offered condolence

with the bereaved family members.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel

Qadir Khan accompanied the CM Balochistan.

Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti also offered 'Fateha' and prayed that may Allah Almighty

rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

He said that Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi had laid his life for

the protection and integrity of the country and its people.

He said, "Balochistan is indebted to the blood of Shaheed Captain."

The Balochistan CM said that sacrifices of martyrs would not go to waste

and added that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and they would

meet their fate.

War against terrorism was not only of security forces but also of the entire nation,

he said and added that families of martyrs would not be left alone.