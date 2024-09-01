Sarfaraz Bugti Condoles With Family Of Capt Muhammad Ali Qureshi
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti here on Sunday visited
the residence of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi and offered condolence
with the bereaved family members.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel
Qadir Khan accompanied the CM Balochistan.
Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti also offered 'Fateha' and prayed that may Allah Almighty
rest the departed soul in eternal peace.
He said that Shaheed Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi had laid his life for
the protection and integrity of the country and its people.
He said, "Balochistan is indebted to the blood of Shaheed Captain."
The Balochistan CM said that sacrifices of martyrs would not go to waste
and added that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and they would
meet their fate.
War against terrorism was not only of security forces but also of the entire nation,
he said and added that families of martyrs would not be left alone.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL caught 138 gas pilferers in August46 seconds ago
-
Police seize hashish, drug peddler held49 seconds ago
-
Power Division refutes news item about summoning owners of IPPs51 seconds ago
-
Global reach of China’s cultural diplomacy: Lessons for emerging powers54 seconds ago
-
River Indus continues to flow in low, medium flood: FFC11 minutes ago
-
Experts offer way forward for Pakistan's education reform failures11 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to prepare new plan for enhancing water supply reservoirs capacity11 minutes ago
-
Cat keeping trend on the rise among girls21 minutes ago
-
'FTO's intervention boosts refunds to Rs 17.3 bln in six months'21 minutes ago
-
Hub dam attains maximum conservation level of 339 feet21 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO visits Mirpurkhas, held meetings with local support organizations leaders21 minutes ago
-
'Innovative designs key to attracting global, local buyers'21 minutes ago