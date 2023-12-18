Open Menu

Sarfaraz Bugti Joins PPP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

Former caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, in a surprise move, joined the Pakistan People's Party

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Former caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, in a surprise move, joined the Pakistan People's Party.

He announced during the PPP worker's convention at the Turbat district of Balochistan on Monday. Sarfarz Bugti parted ways with the Balochistan Awami Party to join PPP.

Addressing the Turbat convention, he said “Respected PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari asked me to join PPP,” PPP co-chairman, former CM Balochistan, and PPP leader Sanaullah Zehri, were also present.

The former Interior Minister expressed his delight to be entering into the general elections with PPP’s support. “Innocent people are being killed in Turbat, he deplored vowing that we will bring durable peace in Balochistan,” Senator Bugti noted that his father was among the early workers of the Pakistan People’s Party. I have a long history of attachment with the PPP.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Interior Minister Turbat Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

2 minutes ago
 FIU launches to increase efforts against corruptio ..

FIU launches to increase efforts against corruption in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road co ..

DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road construction project

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles death of APP staffer's son

5 minutes ago
 Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

14 minutes ago
Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb am ..

Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail ..

18 minutes ago
 Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jamee ..

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad calls on Punjab Careta ..

16 minutes ago
 Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister ..

Soormiyun extends gratitude to education minister for acknowledging it's vision

16 minutes ago
 PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

PESSI recovers Rs 630m dues from defaulters

16 minutes ago
 ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s ..

ECP reserves verdict on pleas challenging PTI’s intra-party elections

28 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 925 points

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan