Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Former caretaker Interior Minister Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, in a surprise move, joined the Pakistan People's Party.

He announced during the PPP worker's convention at the Turbat district of Balochistan on Monday. Sarfarz Bugti parted ways with the Balochistan Awami Party to join PPP.

Addressing the Turbat convention, he said “Respected PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari asked me to join PPP,” PPP co-chairman, former CM Balochistan, and PPP leader Sanaullah Zehri, were also present.

The former Interior Minister expressed his delight to be entering into the general elections with PPP’s support. “Innocent people are being killed in Turbat, he deplored vowing that we will bring durable peace in Balochistan,” Senator Bugti noted that his father was among the early workers of the Pakistan People’s Party. I have a long history of attachment with the PPP.

