Sarfaraz Bugti reaffirms support for Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated his strong support for the Kashmiri people, who continue their struggle against Indian occupation.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, he emphasized that the day observed as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Kashmiris in their ongoing fight for freedom and their right to self-determination.

In his statement, the Chief Minister said, "The day is not far when the Kashmiri people will finally achieve their right to self-determination, adding that, Peace in the region can only be achieved through a resolution of the Kashmir dispute."

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned India for depriving the Kashmiri people of their basic human rights and urged the international community to take notice of the ongoing atrocities.

"India has deprived the Kashmiri people of their fundamental rights, and the world must hold India accountable for its actions," he said.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause and stressed that "Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people and support their legitimate struggle for freedom."

He further said that the people of Balochistan stand in solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers, emphasizing that "The sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit."