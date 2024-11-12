Open Menu

Sarfaraz Bugti Urges Lawyers To Address Public Issues

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Sarfaraz Bugti urges lawyers to address public issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti hailed the formation of constitutional benches as a historic initiative by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and allied parties, urging lawyers to play a proactive role in addressing public issues and guiding communities, especially in remote areas.

Bugti emphasized his government's commitment to establishing good governance in Balochistan, noting that lawyers, as educated and aware members of society, could facilitate the implementation of governmental initiatives.

Speaking at a meeting with the People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) officials and members on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bugti discussed Balochistan's overall political and social landscape with provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, and Haji Ali Madad Jattak, as well as party leader Syed Iqbal Shah in attendance.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for the victims of the recent railway station bombing and for the speedy recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari.

A special committee, led by the Chief Minister, was also established to strengthen the People's Lawyers Forum's unity and effectiveness. This committee includes provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, senior party leader Syed Iqbal Shah, and four representatives from the PLF. The provincial president of PLF will serve as the committee's secretary.

In his address to the PLF members, Chief Minister Bugti stressed the importance of collective action across society, including the legal community, in the fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that the battle against terrorism is not solely the responsibility of the military or security forces but one that every citizen must contribute to, highlighting the need to eliminate terrorism for the secure future of coming generations.

Bugti reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and called for joint efforts to overcome this challenge.

APP/ask.

