District and Sessions Judge Quetta Syed Muneer Agha Thursday rejected the plea of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for extension in his bail and ordered the police to arrest him in a case related to the abduction of a girl

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :District and Sessions Judge Quetta Syed Muneer Agha Thursday rejected the plea of Senator Sarfaraz Bugti of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) for extension in his bail and ordered the police to arrest him in a case related to the abduction of a girl.

The former Balochistan home minister had got bail from the court when the girl's grandmother had lodged a case against him at the Bijli Road Police Station that he had allegedly kidnapped her 10-year old granddaughter Maria Ali in Dera Bugti.

Sarfaraz Bugti has reportedly decided to approach the Balochistan High Court against the decision.