Sarfraz Afzal visits house of martyred child to offer condolences

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Convenor of Awam Pakistan Party North Punjab Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal visited the house of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi in Pakistan Town, Rawalpindi, to offer condolences over the tragic death of seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi.

The child, Irtaza, was martyred in recent Indian firing, an incident that has deeply saddened the nation. During his visit, Chaudhry Sarfraz met the grieving parents and other family members of the martyr.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and said the whole nation shares in their grief and sorrow.

Special prayers were also offered for Shaheed Irtaza Abbas Turi.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs are priceless,” he said. “The loss of innocent lives due to Indian aggression is unacceptable. Chaudhry Sarfraz added that the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army and their families will never be forgotten. The nation stands with its brave soldiers and their families on every front,” he concluded.