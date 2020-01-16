UrduPoint.com
Sarfraz  Bugti Arrested Over Charges Of Kidnapping Child

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:46 PM

Sarfraz  Bugti arrested over charges of kidnapping child

An additional district & sessions court ordered police for immediate arrest of Sarfraz Bugti.

Quetta: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2020) Balochistan Awami Party leader and Senator Sarfraz Bugti has been arrested by the police over the charges of kidnapping a child.

The police arrested Senator Bugti from the sessions court where an additional district & sessions judge rejected his bail petition.

According to the police, he was booked over charges of kidnapping a child-girl. Earlier on Thursday, Senator Sarfraz Bugti appeared before the court regarding his pre-arrest bail but the court, after hearing arguments of both sides, turned down his bail plea and ordered his arrest. The local police registered case against Bugti over charges of kidnapping a girl.

A woman accused him of kidnapping her 10-year-old granddaughter.

She registered a case at the Bijli Road police station. She stated that she took her granddaughter to the family court on December 7, so she could meet her father, Tawakkal Ali, who has also been nominated in the FIR. The woman said that her daughter Sehrish was killed in 2013 after which a court had given her custody of her granddaughter.

According to the woman, a family court had instructed her in October to bring her granddaughter to the family court every Saturday so she could meet her father. The woman said that the father forced the child to get in the car and took her to Senator Sarfaraz Bugti’s house. She was told it was senator’s house where she was taken.

