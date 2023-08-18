Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Assumes Charge As Caretaker Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sarfraz Bugti assumes charge as Caretaker Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Interior Senator Sarfraz Bugti formally assumed the charge of office on Friday.

Secretary Interior Syed Ali Murtaza along with officials welcomed the 47th Interior Minister minister on his arrival at the ministry. He was given a guard of honour and then introduced to the senior officers of the ministry.

Sarfarz Bugti was given a the detailed briefing about the ministry, its functioning and the attached departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the protection of life and property of every citizen was the utmost responsibility of the State.

The tragic Jaranwala incident was against the teachings of islam and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and extremely shameful, he said, adding no one would be allowed to take the law in their hands.

He said every citizen's free movement was protected under the law and Constitution and all stakeholders would have to work together to ensure that right.

The minister warned the officials that the corruption would not be tolerated at any level. He also imposed ban on the issuance of new arms licenses.

