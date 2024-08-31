Sarfraz Bugti assures to provide all required funds for improvement of sanitation system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday assured that the government will provide all the required funds for cleaning of the provincial capital city and to make more efficient the sanitation system.

The Chief Minister said that Quetta city is the face of the province, its beauty is among the priorities of the government and the process of cleaning and garbage disposal should be expanded to the suburbs of the city.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, a review meeting on Quetta solid waste management was held here at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

In the meeting, Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Development Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Local Government, Abdul Rauf Baloch, Chairman Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat and CEO of Public Private Partnership (PPP) board Faisal Khan and other officials concerns were in participants.

The meeting was briefed by Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Quetta Solid Waste Management.

In the briefing given to the meeting, it was told that the work of collecting waste in Quetta city and its suburbs is going on, the complete desilting of drains is in progress and constructions over drains are being demolished and hospital waste are being disposed of and drive against encroachment is also going on.

In the meeting, it was decided to operate the steris lights in Quetta city through PPP mode, while the meeting was also briefed about Cafe Baldia, Trade License Collection and slaughterhouses in Quetta and important decisions were also taken.

It was decided in the meeting that to maintain the beauty of the main streets of Quetta, action would be taken against the wall chalking.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that the complete details of the shops established on government land in Quetta city should be presented in the next meeting.

The issues of the employees of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta and other related matters were also reviewed in the meeting.