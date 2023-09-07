Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Attends Funeral Prayer Of Abdullah Khan Sumbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Senator Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday attended the funeral prayer of bureaucrat Abdul Khan Sumbal, here at Habib Mosque.

Funeral prayer was held after 'Asr' prayer which was led by Mufti Asghar Ali. Later, dead body was taken to MianMir graveyard for burial.

A large number of bureaucrats, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and others attended the funeral prayer.

It is pertinent to mention here the Federal Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal passed away yesterday.

Sumbal was a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and well-known and well-respected bureaucrat.

