Sarfraz Bugti awards Rs 0.5 mln to Sarwat Fatima, assures all possible support

The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday facilitated Sarwat Fatima on retaining the South Asian Badminton Champion, and praised her achievements at both national and international levels at the age of 12 years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday facilitated Sarwat Fatima on retaining the South Asian Badminton Champion, and praised her achievements at both national and international levels at the age of 12 years.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the victory of Sarwat Fatima in South Asian Badminton Champion and invited her to the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The Chief Minister while welcoming Sarwat Fatima, at the CM’s secretariat, commended her talent and congratulated on her multiple victories at national and international level.

The chief minister on the occasion also announced a cash prize of Rs 0.5 million for Sarwat Fatima and affirmed that she would be sent to Malaysia for further training.

He expressed his best wishes for her and assured all possible support from the Balochistan government.

The Chief Minister said that Sarwat Fatima is a talented daughter of Balochistan who has brought laurels to the province by achieving so many crowns at such a young age.

Sarfraz Bugti also offered that Sarwat Fatima can pursue her education at any institution, as the government of Balochistan will cover her educational expenses.

He emphasized that the empowerment of girls is a top priority of the incumbent government, which will continue efforts to provide full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

Furthermore, the government would create maximum opportunities and provide facilities to the players and young people for representing the country.

On this occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his encouragement and said that the Balochistan’s girls need to move ahead proving their mettle in both education and sports.

Sarwat Fatima also thanked Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti for his support and encouragement.

