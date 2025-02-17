Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy projects

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Chief Executive Officer QESCO, Sayed Yousaf Shah Monday discussed power issues and execution of solar projects to address power shortage and ensure electricity supply to the consumers across the province.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized the need for long-term solutions to address power shortages and improve electricity distribution in the region.

Chief Minister Bugti directed the QESCO chief to take concrete measures to resolve the power issues faced by the people of Balochistan.

He stressed that adopting renewable energy sources in the agricultural sector is a critical step to reduce challenges for farmers and increase agricultural production.

He said, “The adoption of renewable energy is necessary to ensure a more sustainable and efficient use of resources, especially for our farmers.”

Sayed Yousaf Shah briefed the chief minister on the challenges in the power transmission system and the measures being taken to resolve it.

He assured the chief minister that efforts are underway to improve the electricity network and address the electricity distribution challenges, particularly in remote areas.

The chief minister instructed QESCO chief to formulate a comprehensive and clear strategy to eliminate the power-related difficulties faced by the public.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need for immediate execution of power schemes proposed by members of the provincial assembly so that the people can benefit from these initiatives as soon as possible.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring uninterrupted power supply to areas where line losses are minimum.

Bugti also directed QESCO to maintain continuous monitoring of the progress made in electricity transmission and solar energy projects.

He emphasized for urgent steps to improve power supply in remote areas. "The Balochistan government is committed to alleviating the difficulties faced by the public, and efforts are being made to promote alternative energy sources," he added.

Sayed Yousaf Shah further briefed the chief minister on ongoing projects aimed at improving power transmission to remote regions.

He also discussed the conversion of agricultural tube wells on solar energy, a project that will significantly benefit the agricultural sector and provide relief to farmers facing power issues.

He assured the chief minister that QESCO is utilizing all its resources to provide better services to the people and is taking practical steps to resolve the electricity issues in Balochistan.