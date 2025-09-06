Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Commemorates September 6th A Day Of Courage And Sacrifice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti has proclaimed September 6th as a day to honor courage, resilience, and the enduring sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Sarfraz Bugti paid tribute to those who laid down their lives to protect the nation’s integrity, describing their blood as the shield that preserved the sanctity of the homeland.

He lauded the bravery of Pakistan’s youth, crediting them with delivering a decisive blow to the enemy and reaffirming the country’s strength. Bugti emphasized that the day serves not only as a remembrance of past heroism but also as a renewed pledge to uphold the inviolability of Pakistan’s borders.

“September 6th is a solemn reminder of our unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty at any cost,” Sarfraz Bugti added.

