Sarfraz Bugti Condemns Attack On JUI Leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Sarfraz Bugti condemns attack on JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Interim interior minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday in Mastung, Balochistan.

The minister prayed for the quick recovery of the JUI leader and others injured in the blast.

He said, the entire nation is united in war against terrorism and will never allow terrorist to succeed in their nefarious designs.

"Terrorists want to spread anarchy in the country," said the minister adding that the government will not spare the enemies of the country's development and peace.

