Sarfraz Bugti Condemns Turbat Blast, Expresses Deep Sorrow
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the blast in the vicinity of Turbat city.
In a statement, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.
He said that those targeting innocent people are not worthy of being called humans.
During this time of grief, he expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.
