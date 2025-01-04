Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Condemns Turbat Blast, Expresses Deep Sorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the blast in the vicinity of Turbat city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the blast in the vicinity of Turbat city.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious human lives in the blast.

He said that those targeting innocent people are not worthy of being called humans.

During this time of grief, he expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

