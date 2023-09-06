(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Interior Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The minister, in a statement, said he was saddened over the death of a brilliant officer, which was a big loss for his family.

He was a highly respected member of the Civil Service of Pakistan, who served the country with distinction.

Bugti prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and for fortitude to his family to bear the loss with equanimity.