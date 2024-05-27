Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Directs All Administrative Officers To Take Steps For Improvement Of Service Delivery, Ensure Relief To Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 11:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti Monday said that all the administrative officers should take practical steps for improvement of service delivery to ensure relief to the masses and will soon call a conference of all the commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police officers in which officers will be given a clear road map for law enforcement and public welfare.

In the meeting, while giving a briefing, the Home Department highlighted the measures taken for the restoration of peace, while the progress of payment of compensation to the people martyred in various incidents of terrorism was also reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that all security agencies should continue effective operations through mutual coordination for the eradication of terrorism and restoration of peace in the province.

He stressed that the Levies and Police should jointly take measures to protect the lives and property of the public.

The chief minister said that action against terrorists and their facilitators will continue without discrimination and the writ of the state will be upheld in any case.

He said that the prevention of crimes in urban areas should be ensured by doing snap checking, the prevention of extortion at levies and police check posts should be ensured. He warned that in case of any complaint, action will be taken against the involved officers and officials.

The management will follow "Key Performance Indicators" to evaluate the performance of the officers, he added.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that district officers should ensure impartial implementation of the law and equal treatment is necessary for all members of the society

Inspector General of Police Abdul Khalique Shaikh, Principal Secretary to CM Imran Zirkoon, Special Secretary Esfandiar Baloch and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

